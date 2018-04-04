

CTVNews.ca Staff





U.S. President Donald Trump wants to send the military to the Mexico border, a woman opens fire at YouTube’s California headquarters, and the Royal Canadian Mint commemorates a bizarre UFO encounter with a coin.

1. Border bluster: U.S. President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that he wants to use the military to secure his country’s border with Mexico.

2. Remembering MLK: Today marks 50 years since the murder of Martin Luther King Jr., as the United States looks at the legacy of one of its greatest heroes.

3. Cruise construction: Vacationers are raising a high seas stink after they were forced to share a two-week cruise from Miami to Los Angeles with noisy work crews fixing up the ship.

4. College-bound: A Texas teenager celebrates the news of being accepted 20 top-tier U.S. universities with full scholarships.

5. Coin curiosity: The Royal Canadian Mint has issued a limited edition coin commemorating a Manitoba man’s close encounter of the third kind.