

CTVNews.ca Staff





We're learning more about the man – and his military connections -- suspected of driving a van down a busy Toronto street, killing 10 people – including his military connections.

1. Van attack suspect: The man accused of driving a van into pedestrians on Yonge Street in Toronto’s north end Monday attempted to become a soldier with the Canadian military but left training after just over two weeks, CTV News has learned.

2. Remembering victims: Families and friends are sharing their stories about the victims of the van attack in Toronto, as loved ones and officials identify the victims.

3. Defining incel: A Facebook post that police allege was written by the Toronto van attack suspect contains militaristic language linked to an online group of men who feel victimized because they are involuntarily celibate, experts say.

4. Assault denial: A Liberal MP facing an allegation of assault after a weekend visit to a Halifax bar is speaking out, saying it's a case of mistaken identity.

5. Overhauling Timmies: The owner of iconic Canadian café chain Tim Hortons released details of its "Winning Together" plan to improve the business, following a quarter full of bad news.