A refinery blast rocks Saint John, U.S. President Donald Trump apologizes to Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and a ‘monstrous’ storm is heading toward Florida. Plus, say goodbye to Google Plus.

1. Oil refinery blast: Residents are warned of possible flare-ups, the day after an explosion at the company's Saint John, N.B., refinery on Thanksgiving Day. The blast shook the city and sent black smoke high into the sky, but no one was seriously injured.

2. Kavanaugh sworn in (again): U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh was sworn in for a second time during a ceremony at the White House. Trump apologized to Kavanaugh for the “terrible suffering” he faced.

3. Limo crash victims: The 20 people who died in Saturday’s limousine crash in New York state included four sisters out to celebrate one of the women’s birthday. At least three other couples were killed.

4. 'Monstrous' Michael: Hurricane Michael is intensifying en route to north Florida. Forecasters warn that it could grow to historic proportions by the time it makes landfall later this week in Alabama and Florida.

5. Goodbye Google Plus: The rarely used social network is being shut down after it was revealed that the personal information of up to 500,000 people may have been exposed. The hack was discovered back in March.

Smartphone batteries often seem to run low when we need them most – so we’ve gathered some tips on charging them up pronto.