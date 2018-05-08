

CTVNews.ca Staff





1. Top Mountie questioned: When RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki faced her first questions from a House of Commons committee, one from Liberal MP Michael Picard drew her swift reaction, broader criticism and, ultimately, an apology.

2. Outreach program launched: The government announced new measures to deal with the steady stream of asylum seekers who are crossing illegally into Canada from the United States.

3. First of its kind: A Vancouver filmmaker and writer has received Ontario’s first non-binary birth certificate.

4. Flooding surprise: A New Brunswick farmer surprised would-be looters, chasing them from his flooded home and triggering a chase that lead to the arrest of three suspects.

5. Celebrity treatment: The Calgary Zoo has raised the curtain on its newly acquired family of four giant pandas, and the bears are already getting the celebrity treatment.