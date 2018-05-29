

CTVNews.ca Staff





CTV News has learned that the federal government is expected to announce its support for the controversial Trans Mountain pipeline project in a press conference held by Finance Minister Bill Morneau. The pipeline has sparked fierce debate between Alberta and British Columbia over its construction.

1. Trans Mountain approval: The federal government is expected to announce before the financial markets open that the contentious Trans Mountain pipeline is moving forward and will be funded by taxpayer dollars.

2. Conservatives riding high: For the first time since 2015, the Nanos federal ballot tracking has the federal Conservative party in the lead.

3. Preventive care: A new study finds that when paramedics offer weekly visits to seniors and those in social housing, they improve those patients' health and slash the number of 911 calls.

4. Stratford festival: The opening night of the Stratford Festival was cancelled after police said a threat was called in, but is expected to resume performances tonight.

5. Expensive ice cream: An Alberta zoo has been fined $500 for failing to notify provincial authorities when a bear was taken off park property and treated to an ice cream at a Dairy Queen drive-thru.