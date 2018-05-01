

CTVNews.ca Staff





Calgary police are investigating after a body was found inside the wall of a shopping centre washroom. Plus a Toronto restaurant has been ordered to pay thousands in compensation for asking a group of men to pre-pay for their meals.

1. Body found: Calgary police say they do not believe a body found inside the wall of a shopping centre washroom is the subject of foul play, but didn't say how the victim died or how long they had been there.

2. Changes to election laws: The federal government has introduced a new piece of legislation, aimed at reforming Canada's elections laws, with proposals ranging from new limits on spending to boosting accessibility in democracy.

3. Compensation for discrimination: A Toronto restaurant has been ordered to pay $10,000 in compensation to a black man who, along with his dinner companions, was asked to pre-pay for a meal on his birthday four years ago.

4. Tariffs delayed: The White House says it is pausing steel and aluminum tariffs for Canada, Mexico and the European Union. Canadian officials say they're hopeful the U.S. understands that tariffs would hurt the relationship between the two countries.

5. Building (beer) bridges: A new microbrewery is blazing a new trail, becoming the first of its kind on a reserve in Quebec. The brewery's owner says the establishment looks to pay tribute to Mohawk men in the iron work industry who risked their lives to build bridges.