

CTVNews.ca Staff





The federal government is pursuing a historic parental leave program for parliamentarians, but concerns are being raised about how it will work. Plus, CTVNews.ca continues its series on evolving roads and aging drivers with a look at a made-in-Canada solution to reduce the number of seniors dying on the road.

1. Parental leave: For the first time in history, the federal government is pursuing a parental leave program for parliamentarians, but questions are being raised about how it will work for politicians whose jobs it is to represent their constituents year-round.

2. Charged term: Educators in Quebec are under fire after two students found a pejorative French term for black people in a Grade 6 assignment which a textbook-maker says has been in use for more than 20 years.

3. Timeline emerges: After Toronto police released a picture of an unidentified man they believe is the victim of a serial killer, CTVNews.ca breaks down key events in the disappearances of several individuals linked to the investigation.

4. Death after trip: A London, Ont., man died in hospital after spending five days in Mexico waiting for a bed closer to home. Stuart Cline suffered a burst blood vessel while vacationing in Puerto Vallarta last month. His son says the delays in Cline's case highlights a disturbing shortage of intensive care beds.

5. On the road: CTVNews.ca continues its in-depth series, examining how Canadian roads are evolving and affecting aging baby boomers. Today, a look at a made-in-Canada solution to seniors dying on the roads, how advanced driver training can make you a better driver, and tips from pros.