

CTVNews.ca Staff





The Conservatives are raising concerns over the peacekeeping mission to Mali, investigators in Texas are searching for a suspected “serial bomber,” and a “Sex and the City” actress wants to be governor. Plus, a major asteroid discovery.

1. Risky mission: The Conservatives are questioning the Liberals’ decision to send an unknown number of troops to Mali, calling it “the most dangerous peacekeeping mission in the world.” The Liberals admit it’s not without risk.

2. Serial bomber: Police in Texas are hunting for a bomber who has killed two people and injured four others with deadly explosives left in packages on doorsteps. Adding to fears: police say the latest blast was triggered by a tripwire.

3. Orthotics research: A major study suggests that custom-made orthoses are no more effective at reducing plantar heel pain than cheaper, over-the-counter alternatives such as insoles.

4. Nixon enters politics: Cynthia Nixon, best known for her role as Miranda Hobbes in the TV series "Sex and the City," says she will challenge Gov. Andrew Cuomo for the Democratic Party’s nomination this fall.

5. Interstellar visitor: A University of Toronto astronomer has confirmed the first object to enter our solar system from another: a cigar-shaped asteroid named “Oumuamua,” which is from a two-star system.

And one more thing…

