Two dozen people are recovering in hospital following a tour bus crash in eastern Ontario on Monday afternoon, as details begin to emerge about the circumstances leading up to the crash.

1. Crash aftermath: Twenty-four people are recovering in hospitals across Ontario, after a tour bus crashed near Prescott.

2. Women and strokes: A new report from the Heart and Stroke Foundation is highlighting the lasting damage strokes have on women, including that one-third more women die as a result of suffering one compared to men.

3. Accusations fly: Ontario Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford is denying allegations that he mishandled the estate of his late brother Rob Ford, causing financial harm to the late mayor's widow and two children.

4. Pipeline talks: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to meet with Indigenous leaders in B.C. today, as he looks for support for the Trans Mountain pipeline.

5. Strange occurrence: Danish doctors are reporting a case of a man who went into cardiac arrest, yet managed to stay awake as doctors worked to revive him with CPR.