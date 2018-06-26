

CTVNews.ca Staff





1. Dementia concerns: A new report is raising concern about the impact caring for dementia patients has on unpaid caregivers.

2. Pushing for support: After attempting suicide twice this year, a former Parliament Hill staffer is urging the federal government to provide more mental health supports for its employees.

3. Deadly Tasering: An Ontario police watchdog is investigating after a black man was Tasered multiple times during an arrest and later died in the custody of the Barrie Police Service.

4. Eatery targeted: An Ontario eatery is being targeted by supporters of White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders – who are mistaking it for a Virginia restaurant of the same name.

5. Surfer saved: A Montreal man says he was seconds away from drowning in the St. Lawrence River before he was saved by a couple on a Sea-Doo.