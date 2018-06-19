

CTVNews.ca Staff





1. Physical activity: A new report is slamming the amount of activity Canadian children are getting, saying the lack of exercise is damaging the health of their brains.

2. Immigration fallout: U.S. President Donald Trump is pushing back against criticism of his administration's handling of illegal immigrants – after pictures and footage emerged of children being held in fenced cages.

3. Fertility suit: An Ontario couple has filed notice of legal action against a Toronto fertility clinic after an alleged storage tank malfunction damaged their eggs and embryos.

4. Changes rejected: The Liberal government has rejected two key amendments made by the Senate to its impaired driving bill, 'respectfully disagreeing' with the Upper Chamber's changes.

5. Broncos reunite: Nine of the surviving members of the Humboldt Broncos gathered together for the first time since the deadly April crash, as they waited for a flight to Las Vegas for the NHL Awards.