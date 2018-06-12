

CTVNews.ca Staff





U.S. President Donald Trump is extending an invitation to North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un to visit the White House, after wrapping up a summit in Singapore with a commitment to continue discussing nuclear disarmament.

1. Singapore summit concludes: U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un have ended their summit in Singapore with a commitment to end war games in South Korea and an invitation for Kim to visit the White House.

2. Standing together: U.S. President Trump is claiming that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's assertion that Canada will not be pushed around will end up costing Canadians a lot of money.

3. Facing new charges: A special prosecutor has decided to proceed with previously announced charges against Canadian Armed Forces’ Chief Military Judge Col. Mario Dutil and has added new charges to the list for court martial.

4. No weapons for Kurds: Canada’s top soldier says the federal government is unlikely to proceed with a plan to give millions of dollars’ worth of weapons to Kurdish forces fighting Islamic State militants in Iraq.

5. Stigma: A new study has found that teens and young adults with Type 1 diabetes struggle with the stigma surrounding the condition, which can lead to them neglecting their health.