1. Fire spreading: A forest fire in Ontario is continuing to spread, getting closer to a section of the Trans Canada Highway, despite the best efforts of firefighters.

2. ERs close: Emergency rooms at seven Nova Scotia hospitals are temporarily closing their doors this week, due to a shortage of doctors.

3. Swimming save: A Saskatchewan teen is being hailed a hero after saving a man and his eight-year-old son from drowning.

4. Health care spending: A new analysis puts a dollar figure on just how much of our money is going to health care.

5. Prank gone wrong: A van driver is out of a job after video surfaced of a vehicle appearing to veer through a puddle, splashing water toward pedestrians on an Ottawa street.