5 things to know on Tuesday, July 31, 2018
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Tuesday, July 31, 2018 6:15AM EDT
A forest fire is spreading in Ontario, despite the best efforts of firefighters. Plus, a shortage of doctors in Nova Scotia is forcing several hospitals to temporarily close their emergency rooms.
1. Fire spreading: A forest fire in Ontario is continuing to spread, getting closer to a section of the Trans Canada Highway, despite the best efforts of firefighters.
2. ERs close: Emergency rooms at seven Nova Scotia hospitals are temporarily closing their doors this week, due to a shortage of doctors.
3. Swimming save: A Saskatchewan teen is being hailed a hero after saving a man and his eight-year-old son from drowning.
4. Health care spending: A new analysis puts a dollar figure on just how much of our money is going to health care.
5. Prank gone wrong: A van driver is out of a job after video surfaced of a vehicle appearing to veer through a puddle, splashing water toward pedestrians on an Ottawa street.