

CTVNews.ca Staff





A Thai soccer team has been found alive and well in a cave after going missing 10 days ago. Plus, former prime minister Stephen Harper visited the White House Monday, meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump’s economic adviser.

1. U.S. visit: Former prime minister Stephen Harper visited the west wing of the White House on Monday, with American media reporting that he met with White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow.

2. B.C. artist killed: A Canadian woman who painted landscapes, portraits and animals died last month after an explosion at the villa she was staying at in the Mexican resort city of Cabo San Lucas.

3. Boys found: Twelve boys and their soccer coach have been found alive in a partially flooded cave in northern Thailand after going missing 10 days ago.

4. Right to sell pot: A Calgary garden centre says it wants the right to sell recreational cannabis plants and seeds.

5. No more beads: Canada has taken the penultimate step in removing microbeads from store shelves, with most toiletries that contain the product no longer for sale in the country.