

CTVNews.ca Staff





The autopsy for the suspected gunman in Toronto’s Greektown shooting is scheduled to get underway this morning, with no confirmation yet as to whether police killed him. We're also learning more about the victims of Toronto's Greektown shooting.

1. Shooting aftermath: Officials say they have few answers as to why a gunman opened fire on a Toronto neighbourhood. Family members say the suspected gunman Faisal Hussain struggled with mental health challenges throughout his life.

2. Who are the victims? Friends and family members are sharing stories about the victims who died in the Toronto shooting. Reese Fallon, 18, and a 10-year-old girl were killed in the Sunday night shooting.

3. Parliament Hill incident: A 24-year-old Ottawa man has been charged with assault and breach of probation following an incident during the Changing of the Guard ceremony on Parliament Hill on Monday.

4. Band frontman charged: Toronto police have charged the frontman of the rock band Hedley with three sexual offences involving two women.

5. Bear charges: A woman in Alberta had a close call with a black bear, after the animal charged her while she tried to take a photo of it.