

CTVNews.ca Staff





U.S. President Donald Trump appeared to side with Russia over his own intelligence agencies, some young Liberals are calling on the prime minister to halt the Trans Mountain pipeline buyout, and an Alberta town continues to trap and kill feral rabbits.



1. Trump sides with Putin: The U.S. president drew sharp condemnation from Republicans and Democrats alike after he contradicted his intelligence agencies' finding that Russia meddled in the 2016 U.S. election -- appearing to side instead with Russian President Vladimir Putin.



2. Asylum seekers: At an emergency meeting of the House of Commons Citizenship and Immigration Committee, NDP and Conservative MPs put pressure on their Liberal counterparts to undertake a study of the government’s response to the influx of border crossers.



3. Youth council on pipeline: More than a dozen current and former members of the Prime Minister’s Youth Council are calling on Justin Trudeau to halt the government’s $4.5-billion purchase of the Trans Mountain pipeline from Kinder Morgan, citing environmental and Indigenous concerns.

4. Controversial rabbit cull: Residents of Canmore, Alta. remain divided over a program to trap and euthanize feral rabbits at a cost of nearly $300 per bunny.

5. B-29 bomber in Canada: A plane similar to the ones that dropped atomic bombs in Japan at the end of the Second World War is making a rare appearance in Quebec.

And one more thing...

A titan arum, sometimes known as the corpse flower, has begun blooming in Vancouver. Its aroma has been described as similar to rotting flesh, discarded diapers or hot garbage.





