1. Motherisk: A father is speaking out about how the "Motherisk" program destroyed his family, as an independent commission in Ontario released a report Monday slamming the hair analysis program, which led to an untold number of children being taken away from their parents after they failed the now-discredited drug-screening test.

2. Budget day: The federal government is set to table its budget today, with a focus on gender equality and a national pharmacare plan.

3. Patrick Brown: Ten days after announcing his intention to run for his old job, former Ontario PC leader Patrick Brown has withdrawn from a leadership race that was sparked by his late January resignation.

4. Not being held back: An eight-year-old Nova Scotia hockey player who lost part of her hand in an accident, isn't letting the injury keep her from the game she loves.

5. Nightmare vet bill: An Ontario family has been reunited with their pet dog after they said they had to surrender the animal to a veterinary clinic when they couldn’t afford to pay $8,000 for emergency surgery.