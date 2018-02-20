

1. Wine ban: British Columbia may have filed a formal complaint against Alberta as part of the ongoing dispute over crude oil exports and wine sales, but one expert is questioning the move.

2. Gold dancing: Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir have claimed gold at the Pyeongchang Winter Games, winning a historic fifth medal.

3. Recording your doctor? A growing number of people are using their smartphones to record their medical visits with their doctors, but experts say it could create a host of ethical and legal issues down the road.

4. Hedley withdraws: The members of the embattled rock band Hedley have withdrawn from consideration for three awards at this year's Juno Awards and say they plan to "talk about how we have let some people down, and what we intend to do about it."

5. Hybrid hopes: Researchers in California are aiming to cut down on long wait times for organ transplants by using human stem cells to grow new organs for patients inside pigs and sheep.