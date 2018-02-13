

CTVNews.ca Staff





Here’s what you need to know today: Trump takes aim at Canadian trade, “tip out” controversy at an Ontario restaurant, a Canadian’s harrowing ordeal in Syria and a much-needed lottery win.

1. Trump’s complaints. While unveiling his administration’s infrastructure plan on Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump complained about Canadian trade practices, saying: “Canada does not treat us right in terms of the farming and the crossing the borders.”

2. ‘Tip out’ demand. Serving staff at an Ontario restaurant are speaking out against their boss, who they say is taking a portion of their tips – and wanted an even bigger cut.

3. Gerald Stanley verdict fallout. The grieving relatives of Colten Boushie met with federal ministers in Ottawa to discuss reforming Canada's justice system.

4. Harrowing ordeal. A Chatham, Ont., man is speaking out for the first time about the torture he faced at the hands of an al Qaeda affiliate in Syria.

5. Lottery win. A couple who lost their Fort McMurray home in the 2016 wildfire has won a $1 million lottery jackpot, which will help them rebuild.

And one more thing…

A driver in southern Ontario was charged with an unusual traffic violation last week -- travelling with a large, unrestrained parrot in her car.