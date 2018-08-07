

CTVNews.ca Staff





A Canadian family is stranded in Indonesia, Saudi Arabia is demanding its students make plans to leave Canada, and a dog hitches a ride on a Toronto train.

1. Canadians stranded: A Canadian family, including a child with cancer, is stranded in Indonesia after two deadly earthquakes.

2. Diplomatic spat: Saudi Arabia’s response to Canadian criticism about the arrest of women’s rights activists last week could hit our university and college sector hard.

3. Heatwave health: The high temperatures hanging over many parts of the country can cause illnesses like heat rash, dehydration and heat stroke. Here’s how to stay safe.

4. Nine-year-old robbed: Police in North Carolina plan to use DNA and surveillance camera footage to catch the thief who held up a little boy’s lemonade stand for US$17.

5. Marley goes downtown: A dog was found safe after running away from its owners in suburban Toronto. It turns out it had hopped a commuter train headed for downtown.

And one more thing...

Robert Redford is retiring from acting at the age of 81. His final film, “The Old Man & the Gun,” will premiere in September at the Toronto International Film Festival.