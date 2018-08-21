

CTVNews.ca Staff





1. Intolerant heckler: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is standing by his comments last week to a heckler whom he called intolerant.

2. Blood donation: Canadian researchers say they may have identified substances from the human gut that could turn Type A and B blood into Type O blood -- a discovery that could make blood donation simpler, especially in times of emergency.

3. Left homeless: A Saskatchewan mom who performed CPR on one of her newborn triplets while still in labour with the other two, has been left homeless after a fire.

4. Wildfire haze: Officials say it will likely be several days before some parts of British Columbia see a return to normal summer skies when the haze caused by wildfires eases.

5. Maple leaf cream: U.S. researchers say that compounds found in maple leaves may be a key ingredient in a future anti-wrinkle cream.