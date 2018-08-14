

Ontario has announced its plans for selling recreational marijuana, and a former Conservative leadership contender is facing criticism for a string of tweets criticizing diversity.

1. London crash: A motorist crashed into pedestrians and cyclists near the United Kingdom's Houses of Parliament in London on Tuesday, heightening tensions in a city that has seen four vehicle-based terror attacks in less than 18 months.

2. Legal weed: Ontario says it plans to sell recreational cannabis online and in private retail stores, but critics say they're concerned about enforcement and regulation challenges.

3. Bernier criticized: Outspoken Conservative MP and failed leadership contender Maxime Bernier is facing criticism over a series of tweets accusing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of fostering a "cult of diversity" that he believes will destroy the country.

4. Mom speaks out: A mother is speaking out and asking for answers after her 38-year-old son was shot and killed during an apparent road rage incident in Vancouver.

5. Encouraging bosses: A Quebec café is offering job training to people with disabilities, arguing that "the different make the difference."