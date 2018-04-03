

CTVNews.ca Staff





Canada should show willingness to take in Rohingya refugees, Canada’s special envoy to Myanmar says, Trump hopes to bypass jury in Stormy Daniels case, and all eyes are on the markets after a brutal Monday opening.

1. Help for Rohingya: Bob Rae, Canada’s special envoy to Myanmar, is releasing a report this morning urging the federal government to express willingness to welcome Rohingya refugees and adopt sanctions against those responsible for the ongoing humanitarian crisis, according to people familiar with the document.

2. Donald Trump v. Stormy Daniels: U.S. President Donald Trump doesn’t want his case against porn actress Stormy Daniels to be heard by a jury, and has asked a federal judge for arbitration.

3. Markets plummet: The markets could be in for another day of volatility. On Monday, ongoing fears of a trade war with China helped drag the Dow Jones industrial average down 458.92 points, and the TSX dropped 153.84 points.

4. Survey prompts questions: Aeroplan has apologized about a controversial online survey that included a question about whether immigration threatens “the purity of the country.” But the company behind the survey said “bold” questions are necessary to reveal intolerant views among Canadians.

5. Hey there, bear: A sleepy bear slowly waking up from hibernation inside a hollowed-out tree has captured the hearts of animal lovers online. A live webcam trained at the tree offers a 24-7 view of the bear’s cozy hideaway in Montana’s Glacier National Park.