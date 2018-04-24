

CTVNews.ca Staff





1. Van attack: Alek Minassian, the suspect in a deadly van attack that killed 10 and injured 15, is scheduled to appear in court this morning.

2. Witnessing the attack: Bystanders and witnesses are sharing their stories of what they saw when a driver mounted the sidewalk on Yonge Street and targeted pedestrians.

3. Peru arrests: Peru's attorney general has ordered the arrests of two suspects in the killing of a Canadian man who had travelled to the Amazon rain forest to study hallucinogenic medicine.

4. Limiting exports: Saskatchewan has introduced legislation, similar to Alberta, that would allow it to control its exports of oil or gas.

5. Giving up: An Edmonton man who made headlines after rushing into a burning building to save lives has been forced to give up his business and is now struggling to find work.