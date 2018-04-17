

CTVNews.ca Staff





The Alberta government has announced legislation aimed at fighting back against attempts to limit the flow of oil, natural gas or gasoline leaving the province.

1. Clear message: The Alberta government has introduced legislation that would give its energy minister to restrict the flow of oil, gasoline and natural gas leaving the province. However, Premier Rachel Notley denies that the legislation is punishing B.C. over the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion delay.

2. Debunking: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's national security adviser Daniel Jean is defending what he characterized as his decision to brief reporters on the Atwal incident in India, saying he did it to counter "co-ordinated misinformation" he worried was damaging to the Canadian government.

3. Teaching moment: An Edmonton graduate student has developed a new video game aiming to teach bar staff how to intervene and prevent sexual assaults.

4. Jersey removal: An Ontario father says he was shocked to learn that children in his son's kindergarten class were told by their teacher to remove sports jerseys during a Canada-wide showing of support for the victims of the bus crash.

5. Breaking boundaries: Rapper Kendrick Lamar has won the Pulitzer Prize for music, making history as the first non-classical or jazz artist to win the prestigious prize.