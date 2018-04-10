

CTVNews.ca Staff





One of the survivors of a deadly bus crash in Saskatchewan sat down with CTV News Chief Anchor and Senior Editor Lisa LaFlamme, to share his story of survival.

1. Survivor speaks out: Nick Shumlanski was one of the only members of the Humboldt Broncos to walk away from a horrific April 6 crash that claimed 15 lives. CTV News Chief Anchor and Senior Editor Lisa LaFlamme sat down with him and his father to discuss the tragedy.

2. Changes demanded: In the wake of the collision between a bus and a loaded transport truck that killed 15 people in rural Saskatchewan, local officials say that they will push the province for changes at the intersection many locals have long-considered dangerous.

3. Emergency meeting: Federal cabinet ministers are heading to Ottawa today for an emergency meeting on the ongoing political furor surrounding the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.

4. In court: Vice-Admiral Mark Norman, one of the military's most senior officers, is slated to face accusations in court today that he broke the law by leaking sensitive information to a Quebec shipyard.

5. First class: The University of Victoria is set to offer what it calls the world's first degree in Indigenous and common law.