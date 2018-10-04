

CTVNews.ca Staff





Tori Stafford’s father weighs in on the healing lodge debate in the House of Commons, Indonesia slammed by back-to-back-to-back natural disasters, and why the Vancouver Canucks decided to ban videogames.

1. Morals over politics: Tori Stafford’s father says his daughter’s killer shouldn’t be transferred to a healing lodge, and that the issue shouldn’t require political debate. “There’s no reason why anybody in the House of Commons should be debating any of this. It’s a full-out mistake,” Rodney Stafford said.

2. Chain reaction? CTV’s Omar Sachedina is reporting from Indonesia, where a series of natural disasters has killed more than 1,400 people. A volcano erupted Wednesday on the same island struck last week by a horrific earthquake and tsunami, and experts say the events may be linked.

3. Step away from the screen: Vancouver Canucks players won’t be allowed to play video games on the road anymore after the team banned them outright. The move is meant to encourage players to hang out with each other and experience the cities the travel to, Canucks forward Bo Horvat said.

4. Snowy serenade: When a snowstorm slammed southern Alberta and brought traffic to a standstill, a trumpeter decided to make the most out of the situation. Jens Lindemann got out of his car and began playing his trumpet to stranded drivers, including “O Canada.”

5. Toonie heist: A province-wide arrest warrant has been ordered in British Columbia for a suspect accused of trading in more than $30,000 worth of rolled toonies that, once unrolled, turned out to be mostly fake.

And one more thing…

An Ontario woman with the same name as Nobel Prize for Physics winner Donna Strickland has been getting congratulatory messages and interview requests from around the world, including Peru and Nigeria. She tells CTVNews.ca about her sudden and unexpected fame.