

CTVNews.ca Staff





CTV News reporters are on the ground in Florida as Hurricane Michael makes landfall, a trucking company owner charged in the Humboldt Broncos crash, and market mayhem sends the Dow plunging.

1) Historic storm: Hurricane Michael is the most powerful hurricane to hit the Florida Panhandle in nearly 50 years, but it’s too early to get a clear scope of the damage. CTV News reporters Peter Akman and Tom Walters are on the ground with the latest.

3) Humboldt Broncos: The owner of an Alberta trucking company involved in the fatal Humboldt Broncos bus crash has been charged. Sukhmander Singh of Adesh Deol Trucking faces charges of non-compliance with various federal and provincial safety regulations.

4) Market mayhem: It was the biggest drop for the Dow in eight months and the worst day the TSX has seen in three years. Regardless, U.S. President Donald Trump brushed off the plunge, calling it "a correction we've been waiting for for a long time."

5) Pot on the job? Next Wednesday, legal recreational cannabis will be legally sold across Canada. But what does that mean for employees and employers? A new poll suggests a gap between how workers and managers see the drug.

And one more thing…

More than 200 people have responded to an appeal by the Edmonton Humane Society to give three Saint Bernard dogs a permanent home. The trio must be adopted together due to separation anxiety, and enquiries have come in from as far as Australia.