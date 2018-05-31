

An exclusive CTV News investigation reveals which airline passengers are more likely to face luggage searches or additional questioning by Canada Border Services. Plus, an expert weighs in on the often-heated debate: should you wash your chicken before cooking it?

1. Travellers targeted: Airline passengers from the Middle East and countries where most people are black are more likely to face luggage searches or additional questioning by Canada Border Services agents than other travellers, a CTV News investigation has found.

2. Most-reliable contraception: The Canadian Paediatric Society is endorsing intrauterine – known as IUDs – as the first-line birth control option for teenage girls.

3. Lyme warning: A Canadian heart specialist is issuing a warning about a rare form of lyme disease that can attack the heart.

4. Ford’s budget: An independent economist is issuing a stark warning about Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford's budget proposal for Ontario voters, saying it's the furthest away from balance.

5. Don’t wash that chicken: The Joy of Cooking, Julia Child, and Martha Stewart advised home cooks to rinse off raw chicken, but is that actually a good idea? And how about produce and rice? CTVNews.ca looks at what to rinse and what not to.