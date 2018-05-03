

CTVNews.ca Staff





Members of Parliament are paying tribute to Conservative MP Gord Brown after he apparently suffered a fatal heart attack in his Parliament Hill office Wednesday. Plus, families in Ontario are suing two major long-term care providers, accusing them of providing woefully inadequate care.

1. Lawsuit launched: Families in Ontario are suing two major long-term care providers, accusing them of providing woefully inadequate care.

2. Giuliani speaks out: U.S. President Donald Trump reimbursed his personal lawyer for hush money paid to a porn actress days before the 2016 presidential election. That’s according to Rudy Giuliani, who is now one of Trump's attorneys, in comments that appear to contradict the president's past claims.

3. MP's death: Conservative MP Gord Brown has died suddenly after apparently suffering a fatal heart attack in his Parliament Hill office.

4. Clean water pledge: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau restated his belief to the Assembly of First Nations that every person in Canada should be able to have clean drinking water, despite many communities still lacking that ability.

5. Goats helping: A Nova Scotia man says the introduction of several goats into his life has helped him recover from a drug overdose that left him with brain damage.