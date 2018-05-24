

CTVNews.ca Staff





The federal government is stepping in to help evacuate stranded residents as wildfires rage across Manitoba. Plus as the Ontario election heats up, CTVNews.ca takes a look at childcare and just how much it hits your wallet.

1. Manitoba wildfires: More than 2,000 people have been forced from their homes as 51 wildfires burn across the province. The federal government is assisting with the evacuation of isolated communities.

2. NAFTA talks turn sour: U.S. President Donald Trump took aim at Canada and NAFTA talks yesterday, accusing the country of being "very spoiled" and "difficult to deal with."

3. Lease renewal: A Calgary couple says their lease isn't being renewed by their landlord due to their toddler and its crying.

4. Daycare fees: In the lead-up to the Ontario election, CTVNews.ca presents a breakdown of licensed child care in Canada, exploring the costs and scale of the child-care problem facing the country.

5. Moose cycle of life: A female moose that was euthanized by Ontario rescue crews lived just long enough to deliver two newborn calves.