

CTVNews.ca Staff





Speaking for the first time since announcing he was suspending NDP MP Christine Moore’s caucus duties and launching an investigation into her alleged behaviour, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said he plans to use the same process used to investigate allegations against MP Erin Weir.

1. Mistaken identity: A Canadian with the same name as U.S. President Donald Trump's private lawyer claims he's been mistakenly swept up in a high-profile legal battle involving the president and an alleged affair.

2. Charges expected: A man accused of killing 10 people and injuring more than a dozen others in a deadly van attack in Toronto last month is scheduled to appear in court today, with the expectation that he'll face three new attempted murder charges.

3. Tirade caught on camera: Police are investigating after a woman at a Denny’s in Alberta was caught on video shouting at other patrons to "go back to your own" country and threatening to "leap across the table" and punch them.

4. Investigation continued: Speaking for the first time since announcing he was suspending NDP MP Christine Moore’s caucus duties and launching an investigation into her alleged behaviour, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said he plans to use the same process used to investigate allegations against now-former NDP MP Erin Weir.

5. Crossing the stage together: A grandmother and granddaughter were both able to cross the stage, graduating together at Tennessee State University.