Pope Francis' refusal to apologize for the Catholic Church's role in residential schools is being criticized. Plus Nobel peace prize winner Malala Yousafzai has returned to Pakistan for the first time since she was attacked by militants in 2012.

Plus ahead of the long weekend, CTV News contributor Richard Crouse lays out the films you should – and shouldn't – see at theatres.

1. Lack of apology: The chief commissioner of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission says the Pope's refusal to apologize for the Catholic Church's role in residential schools is a sign of support for those who don't believe survivors.

2. Returning home: Nobel peace prize winner Malala Yousafzai has returned home to Pakistan for the first time since she was shot by Taliban militants in 2012 over her support for education for girls.

3. Heading for court: The Manitoba Metis Federation is planning to take the provincial government to court to uphold a 2014 agreement that would see the organization receive nearly $70 million for supporting a handful of upcoming hydro projects.

4. No testifying: A motion calling for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's national security adviser to appear and field questions from Senators got watered down Wednesday, drawing criticism from opposition politicians.

5. Replica trench: An Edmonton high schooler has built a replica First World War trench in his mother’s vegetable garden for a social studies class and plans to spend the night in it.

"Ready Player One" isn't a reboot or reimagining of a comic book or old film, it's an original story with enough pop culture icons to warm the hearts of any nostalgic moviegoer, writes CTV News contributor Richard Crouse.