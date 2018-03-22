

CTVNews.ca Staff





Mark Zuckerberg speaks for the first time since Facebook’s data scandal, the family of the Austin bomber is shocked by his actions, and Canadian citizen Andrew Feustal is off to space for six months. Plus, a Halifax nun with a brown belt in karate.

1. Zuckerberg speaks: Following five days of silence, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg admitted mistakes and outlined steps to protect user data following a privacy scandal at the company.

2. St. Louis exhibit: A new exhibit at the Canadian War Museum in Ottawa examines a dark moment in Canada’s past: the rejection of more than 900 Jewish refugees fleeing the Nazis in 1939. The refugees were sent back to Europe, where 254 later died in death camps.

3. Austin bombing: The family of Mark Anthony Conditt, the suspect in a series of bombings in Austin, Texas, is "devastated and broken" by Conditt’s alleged involvement in the violence.

4. Opposition slowdown: It could be a long night in the House of Commons on Thursday as federal Conservatives plan a showdown that could see MPs voting for “about 40 hours,” unless Liberals let the prime minister’s national security advisor speak at a Committee about the Atwal incident in India.

5. Canadians in space: Andrew Feustel, who has dual Canada-U.S. citizenship, blasted into space on Wednesday, where he will stay at the International Space Station for nearly six months.

A one more thing…

