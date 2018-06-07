

CTVNews.ca Staff





Election day is upon Ontario, with voters heading to the polls to choose their next provincial government. CTVNews.ca will have live coverage throughout the day and night.

1. Ontario votes: Ontarians are heading to the polls today as they look set to choose a new provincial government. CTV News will bring you all the results at 9 p.m. ET, but will have continued coverage throughout the day as you examine your local candidates and analysis.

2. Changing the colour: With the election upon Ontario residents, some Ontario Liberal party members are changing the colour of their signs to distance themselves from their troubled party.

3. Hehr in caucus: The investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct against Liberal MP and ex-cabinet minister Kent Hehr has concluded, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is letting him stay in caucus.

4. Trade woes continue: After apparently (inaccurately) referencing the War of 1812 in talks with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, trade woes continue between Canada and the U.S. ahead of the G7 Summit.

5. Skating again: A Humboldt Broncos player who survived the deadly bus crash that claimed the lives of many of his teammates has been released from hospital and says he's looking forward to building up the strength to lace his skates again.