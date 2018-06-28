

CTV News has exclusive details on former prime minister Stephen Harper planning a White House visit without telling the current Canadian government. Plus, a 12-year-old Canadian is standing out for both his skill on the basketball court and his size.

1. CTV News exclusive: Former prime minister Stephen Harper is planning a trip to the White House next week, and hasn’t notified the current Canadian government of his visit, CTV News has learned.

2. Father in mourning: A Toronto man is distraught after his wife and daughter apparently drowned in a pool while vacationing near Collingwood, Ont.

3. Daycare deserts: A new report says hundreds of thousands of families are living in so-called 'child care deserts,' areas where there are few licensed daycares.

4. Crossing the pond: An American man has set out from Newfoundland in a rowboat with his sights set on England, more than 3,200 kilometres away.

5. Big kid: At six foot 11, 12-year-old Olivier Rioux has been attracting a lot of attention on the basketball court where he dreams of building a career in the NBA.