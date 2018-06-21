

CTVNews.ca Staff





U.S. President Donald Trump's immigration policies are forcing Canadians to examine how their own country behaves in similar circumstances. Plus, marijuana will be legal in mid-October – after provinces asked for more time getting used to the new plans.

Plus, Sir David Attenborough has tips on how you can save the bees with a simple spoonful of sugar.

1. Marijuana date set: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told the House of Commons that marijuana will be legal in Canada on October 17, after the provinces requested more time to implement the new regime.

2. What does Canada do? As fallout over U.S. President Donald Trump's policy of separating migrant families escalates, it's pushing Canadians to examine how their country deals with the issue.

3. New airline: Canada's newest ultra-low cost airline saw its first flight launch yesterday, with fares expected to cost 30 to 40 per cent lower than a typical national carrier.

4. Long-lasting fruit: Avocados that last twice as long – thanks to a special food-based coating – could soon be coming to Canada.

5. Inclusive: A deaf actor is using art and advocacy to break down stereotypes and make a place for performers with disabilities in Canadian theatre.

And one more thing for "Life Hack Thursday": Here’s how you can save the bees (and you know, humanity) with a simple spoonful of sugar, according to famed naturalist and narrator Sir David Attenborough.