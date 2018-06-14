

CTVNews.ca Staff





Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland travelled down to Washington, D.C. and offered a direct rejection of U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff plans.

1. Push against populism: Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland addressed a crowd in Washington, D.C. offering a direct rebuke of U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs plan. She also offered her government’s support for the middle class, arguing that destructive populism thrives when the middle class is downtrodden.

2. Marijuana amendments: The federal government says it accepts the majority of the Senate's changes to its marijuana bill, but says it disagreed with the Upper Chamber's objections to home-grown marijuana and prohibit pot producers from distributing branded merchandise; and setting up a registry for shareholders involved in marijuana companies amongst others.

3. Hep C-infected lungs: Researchers say they have implanted hepatitis C-infected lungs in patients, with eight of the 10 patients not seeing any effects of the illness.

4. Humboldt aftermath worries: A representative of the trucking industry is warning about what he calls "chameleon carriers," after a new corporation was registered to the address of the man who owns the Alberta company involved in the Humboldt Broncos bus tragedy.

5. Saying goodbye? Caitlan Okrainec says she was floating on an air mattress on Lake Winnipeg when the wind took it out from under her and her pregnant cousin, leaving them stranded and fearing for her life.