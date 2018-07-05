

CTVNews.ca Staff





According to a poll conducted for CTV News and the Globe and Mail, Canadians are willing to boycott U.S. retailers and goods as tariffs heat up between the two countries.

1. Boycott: A majority of Canadians are concerned about U.S. President Donald Trump's claim that a trade dispute with his country will cost Canadians "a lot of money," according to a new survey conducted by Nanos Research for CTV News and The Globe and Mail.

2. Dangerous falls: A new report says unintentional falls are the most common injury in Canada, sending nearly 2,000 people a day to the emergency department visits.

3. McArthur investigation: Potential evidence has been found near a property where alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur is said to have done landscaping work.

4. Putin to The Hague? Conservative MP James Bezan says he wants to see Russian President Vladimir Putin at The Hague for war crimes – and is sponsoring a parliamentary petition to make it real.

5. Finding your "passion": New research says telling young people to go out and "find their passion" in life in order to find happiness may not be the best advice.