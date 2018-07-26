5 things to know on Thursday, July 26, 2018
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Thursday, July 26, 2018 6:10AM EDT
A teacher and a former classmate of Faisal Hussain both say he made disturbing comments that once prompted a call to police while he attended high school.
1. Cause of death: A source close to Faisal Hussain's family tells CTV News that the gunman was buried on Wednesday, and that he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
2. Concerning comments: A teacher and a former classmate of the man who shot 15 people on a busy Toronto street on Sunday say he made disturbing comments that once prompted a call to police.
3. Court appearance: Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard is scheduled to appear in court today on three sex-related charges.
4. Uncomfortable haircut: An Ontario woman says she's filing a human rights complaint against a barber who refused to cut her hair. But the barber says he didn't feel comfortable doing it.
5. Inclusive beach access: A Nova Scotia beach is helping people with disabilities take a dip in the ocean, with the installation of four specialized wheelchairs.