1. Cause of death: A source close to Faisal Hussain's family tells CTV News that the gunman was buried on Wednesday, and that he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

2. Concerning comments: A teacher and a former classmate of the man who shot 15 people on a busy Toronto street on Sunday say he made disturbing comments that once prompted a call to police.

