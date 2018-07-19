

CTVNews.ca Staff





Montreal's emergency medical service is facing criticism after it emerged a senior had to wait eight hours for an ambulance. Plus Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a much-anticipated cabinet shuffle, ahead of next year's election.

1. Ambulance wait: A 94-year-old Montreal woman was forced to wait eight hours for an ambulance after falling in her bathroom earlier this week, with the city's emergency service blaming a high number of calls for their slow response time.

2. Cabinet grows: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced new cabinet positions Wednesday, with former Toronto police chief Bill Blair earning a new role.

3. Whale rules criticized: Tourism officials in a small Manitoba town say new rules meant to keep whales safe could end up killing off their businesses.

4. Heat wave deaths: A preliminary report says the majority of the people who died in Montreal around the Canada Day heat wave were men older than 50 who lived alone.

5. Mummy curse? As Egyptologists prepare to open a recently discovered 2,000-year-old sarcophagus – people online are comparing it to the start of a horror film.