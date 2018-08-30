

CTVNews.ca Staff





1. Officer shot: A Manitoba RCMP officer was shot during what police call a 'serious incident' near Onanole, Man. Police are on the search for two to three suspects.

2. Trans Mountain: The Federal Court of Appeal is expected to rule today on whether the federal government adequately consulted First Nations on the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.

3. NAFTA hopes: U.S. President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau both say they're hopeful the two countries can reach a NAFTA deal by Friday.

4. 'Overdue' lawsuit: The father of a B.C. teen who died of an opioid overdose says B.C.'s decision to propose a class action lawsuit against dozens of pharmaceutical companies is "overdue."

5. Flossing timeline: New research suggests there is a scientific answer to the question: is it better to floss before or after brushing teeth?