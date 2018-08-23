5 things to know on Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Thursday, August 23, 2018 6:00AM EDT
CTV News has obtained audio of a robocall made on behalf of a Conservative riding association that tried to pitch party memberships by citing a Liberal MP's cancer diagnosis. Plus, Hawaii residents are preparing for Hurricane Lane to make landfall.
1. Robocall pitch: CTV News has obtained audio of a robocall made on behalf of a Conservative riding association that tried to pitch party memberships by citing a Liberal MP's cancer diagnosis.
2. Extension granted: Saudi Arabia has granted a three-week extension to 1,000 medical trainees and fellows who were ordered to return home amid a diplomatic dispute with Canada.
3. EpiPen shortage: An Ontario mother says she was scared to use her son's EpiPen when she suffered a severe allergic reaction because she didn't know when she could replace the life-saving device.
4. Hurricane Lane: Hawaii residents are seeking shelter as Hurricane Lane bears down on the islands.
5. Baby boom: Seven babies have been born to nurses from the Queensway-Carleton Hospital's medicine/surgery unit in a matter of weeks.