CTV News has obtained audio of a robocall made on behalf of a Conservative riding association that tried to pitch party memberships by citing a Liberal MP's cancer diagnosis. Plus, Hawaii residents are preparing for Hurricane Lane to make landfall.

1. Robocall pitch: CTV News has obtained audio of a robocall made on behalf of a Conservative riding association that tried to pitch party memberships by citing a Liberal MP's cancer diagnosis.

2. Extension granted: Saudi Arabia has granted a three-week extension to 1,000 medical trainees and fellows who were ordered to return home amid a diplomatic dispute with Canada.

3. EpiPen shortage: An Ontario mother says she was scared to use her son's EpiPen when she suffered a severe allergic reaction because she didn't know when she could replace the life-saving device.

4. Hurricane Lane: Hawaii residents are seeking shelter as Hurricane Lane bears down on the islands.

5. Baby boom: Seven babies have been born to nurses from the Queensway-Carleton Hospital's medicine/surgery unit in a matter of weeks.