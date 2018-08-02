

CTVNews.ca Staff





1. Airline exclusive: Legal recreational marijuana goes on sale across the country in 76 days, but Canada’s airline industry says it has not yet been given any directive from the federal government about how to deal with the effects of legalization on its pilots and crews.

2. Border guidelines? The B.C. Civil Liberties Association published a new guide for people concerned about Canadian border agents searching their electronic devices.

3. Carbon tax changes: The federal government is defending its decision to relax proposed carbon tax limits on large emitters, giving the industry more room before forcing companies to start paying.

4. Ontario forest fires: Hundreds of people have been forced to flee a forest fire in northern Ontario. We've got an interactive map of all the blazes burning across Ontario.

5. Drink mix-up: An Alberta McDonald's franchisee is apologizing after a pregnant woman was served a cup of cleaning solution instead of a latte.