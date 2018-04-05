

CTVNews.ca Staff





Alberta health authorities are investigating an illness that killed a child and sent fourteen others to hospital on Wednesday. Plus, Manitoba is debating implementing a high heel ban in the workplace.

1. Sickness investigated: Alberta health authorities are investigating after "some type of illness" killed one child on the Stoney Nakoda First Nation and left 14 other people sick.

2. Storm pounds Ontario: Hydro repair crews continue restoring electricity to thousands of homes and businesses affected by a powerful wind storm that raked Ontario Wednesday.

3. High heel ban? Manitoba is debating whether to become the latest province to prevent employers from forcing women to wear high heels. An NDP MLA has tabled a private member's bill that could stop employers from making their workers wear the footwear.

4. Health crisis: An Ontario man says he's at his wit's end after his wife spent five days in a hospital hallway, waiting for a psychiatric care bed.

5. Carpool woes: A Montreal mom says she's confused after a police officer wrote her a ticket for driving in the HOV lane, despite having her daughter in the car. The officer claimed the young passenger needed a driver's licence.