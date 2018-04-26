

CTVNews.ca Staff





We're learning more about the victims of the Toronto van attack. Plus, one of the hockey players paralyzed in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash is sharing his goals for the future.

1. Van attack victims: Details are beginning to emerge about the Toronto van attack suspect's motives as well more details about the victims.

2. Attack first responder: One of the first responders to arrive on the scene of the Toronto van attack says it was a mix of chaos and carnage.

3. Investigating Sunwing: A formal inquiry will investigate a slew of complaints against Sunwing flights from earlier this month, including a flight that was delayed more than 29 hours.

4. Peace in sight?: At almost 68 years since it began, the Korean conflict is one of the longest wars in modern history. Although the active war efforts ended with an armistice in 1953, no formal peace treaty was ever signed between the nations, which are technically still at war. But that could soon change.

5. Broncos player speaks: A hockey player from the Humboldt Broncos – who was paralyzed from the chest down in the deadly crash involving the team bus – says he's looking ahead to the future and setting goals.