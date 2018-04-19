

CTVNews.ca Staff





The GoFundMe for victims of the horrific Humboldt Broncos team bus crash closed overnight, with more than $15 million raised. Plus, Canadian retirement homes are harnessing new technology to help seniors.

1. Funds raised: The GoFundMe campaign dedicated to the Humboldt Broncos closed Wednesday -- all the donations will be transferred to a newly created memorial fund to help victims of the tragic bus crash in Saskatchewan – raising more than $15 million.

2. Sharing story: Jonathan Pitre's mother is struggling to come to terms with losing her son, but says she is finding comfort in the fact that he is now "at peace." Pitre was born with epidermolysis bullosa (EB), a painful disorder that causes skin to constantly tear and blister. He died earlier this month at the age of 17.

3. Apology issued: An Ontario family spent 18 hours in a Mexican airport on Monday, waiting for their Sunwing flight to Toronto, only to learn that they had to wait another day before arriving home.

4. Mapping out: More of Canada’s remotest destinations are coming into closer view thanks to Parks Canada and Google Street View’s collaborative effort to map the country using three-dimensional images.

5. Virtual help: Canadian retirement homes have begun letting residents go for trips down memory lane, without ever leaving the home, thanks to the help of virtual reality.