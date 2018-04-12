

CTVNews.ca Staff





1. Tyler Bieber: The first funeral for a victim of the deadly bus crash involving the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team is set for today. The funeral for Tyler Bieber comes a day after it was revealed a 16th victim had died.

2. Same-day surgery: A Toronto hospital is looking to try a new type of surgery that would allow patients to return home in six hours or less from major joint surgeries instead of being forced to recuperate in hospital.

3. Rescue dog killed: Officials in Winnipeg have launched an internal review after a rescue dog was shot and killed on an airport runway.

4. Careless recycling: A Toronto civil servant is speaking out about the confusion urban-dwelling Canadians appear to have when it comes to recycling. Jim McKay says such confusion threatens to cost municipalities millions.

5. Sent to hospital: A New York state man is recovering after eating what is thought to be the hottest pepper in the world.