

CTVNews.ca Staff





1. Pipeline approval: A new Nanos Research survey finds that two in three Canadians support the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, but just as many are against the idea of spending taxpayer dollars to build it.

2. Gay-straight alliances: Alberta's United Conservative members voted in favour of a policy that would inform parents when their children join gay-straight alliances at school, but party leader Jason Kenney suggests it won’t make it into the platform.

3. N.B. flooding: As flood waters rise in southern New Brunswick, the province’s emergency measures organization in warning the public that sewage backing up into houses is creating the risk of infections.

4. Missing Canadian: A Montreal woman will return to Peru this week to continue the search for her son, Jesse Galganov, who went missing six months ago. Alisa Clamen says there are new clues that could aid the search.

5. Volcanic eruption: The eruption of Mount Kilauea has torched homes in a Hawaiian subdivision, where molten rock, toxic gases and steam have been pushing through cracks in the ground.

And one more thing for Money Monday… Mortgage rates are rising and some rules have recently changed. Here’s what you need to know if you’re renewing a mortgage in 2018.