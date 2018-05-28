

CTVNews.ca Staff





The RCMP's newest commissioner spoke to CTV News in an exclusive interview, discussing what she sees as the biggest issues facing the police force. Plus, the son of Russian spies is fighting for Canadian citizenship.

1. New boss: RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki spoke with CTV News in an exclusive interview about investigating returned foreign fighters, looking at specialization as a way to tackle staffing shortages, and what she expects will be an initial "stumbling" with marijuana legalization.

2. Librarian's death: A man has been arrested in connection with the murder of an Ottawa librarian.

3. Longing for home: Manitoba wildfire evacuees say they're wanting to return home. Residents of the Little Grand Rapids First Nation are still under evacuation orders but say they're hoping to head home now that the fire is considered stable.

4. Pleading for citizenship: The son of Russian spies is fighting for the right to reside permanently in Canada – the country of his birth – in a case that inspired American TV series 'The Americans.'

5. Long walk: Forty-eight days after setting out on foot from Sioux Lookout, Ont., 24-year-old Rance Cardinal has made it to Humboldt, Sask..